Uganda: Police Deny Plans to Block Bobi Wine From Performing At Lubiri Fete

Kampala — Uganda Police Force has denied blocking singer also Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine from performing at Buganda kingdom end year fete popularly known as Enkuuka y'Omwaka.

Police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, while addressing the media on Friday said police had not written nor called Enkuuka organisers instructing them to remove Bobi Wine from the list of musicians going to entertain Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II and his subjects.

Earlier reports on social media and online sites had reported that a directive had been given to Buganda kingdom and Enkuuka organisers to ensure Bobi Wine does not perform at the event.

"Treat that as false information. It is just a rumour. As far as I know, no one from Police has stopped Bobi Wine from performing at Enkuuka. That is what I know at the moment," Mr Kayima said.

Of recent, several shows of Bobi Wine including the Boxing Day show at his One Love beach in Busabala a Kampala suburb have been blocked or cancelled at the last minute by Police and the army.

While explaining why Bobi Wine shows are being blocked, Mr Kayima said the singer does not follow concert guidelines that were issued by the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola a fortnight ago.

The MP on Tuesday wrote on his social media platforms that police had not explained to him why his Ggaba beach show that was slated for Christmas Day and Boxing Day show at his own beach had been blocked.

"Up to now, we have not been given any official reason as to why the show was blocked, because we wrote to police long ago and complied with all legal requirements. As they have been doing recently, they did not respond to us at all, until last night when they showed up to disrupt the event," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The singer said he wrote informing police how he was going to hold several shows during the festive season and also attached documents showing how he had made the requirements but Police deliberately blocked his shows even after clearing some of them.

When asked if police might have a change mind and block Bobi Wine from performing at Enkuuka, Mr Kayima said: "If there is any change in communication we shall inform you. But at this time no one has blocked Bobi Wine from going to Enkuuka."