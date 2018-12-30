Uganda: Birungi Rescues Express As Resurgent Ura Down Ondu

Kampala — Express FC underwent major changes on and off the field in the close season.

But after 13 first round league games, they could perhaps do with even more changes on the pitch after labouring to a 2-1 win over struggling Nyamityobora at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The result was their second win in six games and moved them to eighth position with 19 points.

"We did not play the way we should though we forced a win. The body language and character wasn't good for the whole game so we need to improve against Maroons," Express coach Kefa Kisala noted having seen his team struggle to break down Nyamityobora.

The latter stayed second from bottom following the result and had up to six players from their junior team named in coach Asaph Mwebaze's match-day squad.

Michael Birungi stole in behind the visitors' defense for the winner latching onto Disan Galilwango's delivery 13 minutes from time with the pair also being the standout performers for Express.

Birungi who was returning from suspension after missing the 3-2 loss over Villa was a constant threat for the opposition and hit the cross bar following a fine run while he also had an effort tipped over in the first half.

Badru Nsubuga scored the opener on 24 minutes with a low show shot inside the box before left wing back Alex Komakech equalized for Nyamityobora from the penalty spot after John Revita needlessly barged into Mahad Rashid.

"The boys put up a good fight but were undone by an offside decision which the assistant referee didn't make. The worst part was him telling me he feared to suffer the wrath of Express fans,"Nyamityobora's Mwebaze said after the game.

Elsewhere URA picked their second straight win after seven consecutive draws with goals from Shafik Kagimu and Mathew Odong helping them to a 3-1 home win over Onduparaka.

The tax collectors remain unbeaten in all games this season.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

FRIDAY RESULT

Express 2-1 Nyamityobora

URA 3-1 Onduparaka

[email protected]