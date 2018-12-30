Uganda: People Who Died in 2018

Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio

On February, the country woke up to the shocking news of Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo popularly known as Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew. Balaam Barugahara, an events promoter, revealed that Mowzey breathed his last on February 1 morning, at Case Hospital in Kampala. He had admitted to the facility on January 23, 2018 after reportedly being bitten into a coma following a braw at De Bar, a hangout in Entebbe Town. The talented vocalist passed on hours after President Museveni had contributed Shs300m for his treatment. Dr Mariam Apiyo, the in-patient clinic director at Case Hospital revealed "the scene confirmed the bleeding in the brain and a surgery was done to remove the clot."

It is said that before the surgery, Radio's brain had a lot of pressure that the medical officers worked tirelessly to reduce. the beloved singer was laid to rest on February 3 at Nakawuga Kaga in Wakiso District. As the year ends, the courts of law have tried and remanded Godfrey Wamala, alias Troy, the alleged killer of Mowzey Radio.

Dr Sheila Ndyanabangi

August 25, Dr Sheila Ndyanabangi, 52, who was the principal medical officer in charge of mental health and substance abuse at the Ministry of Health succumbed to cancer of the uterus at Mulago hospital.

Ministry of Health officials confirmed that Dr Ndyanabangi died at the hospital's intensive care unit where she was taken a week after difficulty in breathing.

"Dr Ndyanabangi started feeling unwell in 2016 after she was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus. She underwent surgery and had her uterus removed," said Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson of Ministry of Health.

He added that she went for further check-up in India where she was declared cancer free towards the end of 2016. However, she continued going for monitoring and during one of her routine checks, in 2017, a blood test indicated that the cancer had spread to other organs in the lower abdomen, and she was operated again to remove a swelling that had grown bigger.

Charles Muhangi, rally driver and businessman

On December 6, the family of former rally ace and prominent businessman Charles Muhangi woke up to unbelievable news of the death of their beloved. Muhangi, popularly known as, Ekitaguriro, was found dead in his bed at his home in Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala. Some friends and relatives who interacted with him hours before his death believed that there was an evil hand involved. However, police pathologist Dr Moses Byaruhanga, said they found nothing peculiar to the 65-year-old businessman's death. Dr Byaruhanga was quoted, "It was a natural death, we have not found anything peculiar... There were no poison samples found in Muhangi's body. It is possible that he died of natural causes." His death came after a battle to repossess his Qualicel Bus Terminal from another businessman Drake Lubega until Supreme Court ruled in Muhangi's favour early this year.

Muhamad Kirumira

One September evening, the former Buyende District police commander was gunned down by unknown people near his home in Bulenga. ASP Muhammad Kirumira alias Mwoyo gwa Ggwanga, 34, was outspoken and used to go out on social media to express his dissatisfaction with the Force. He suggested an overhaul of the police leadership.

Susan Magara

Susan Magara, the cashier Of Bwendero Dairy Farm, was kidnapped and held captive for about three weeks in February this year as her kidnappers negotiated with her family for a $1 million (about Shs 3.6b) ransom. After allegedly receiving $200,000 (about Shs700m) , the kidnappers killed Magara and dumped her body in Kitiko Village between Kigo and Kajjansi on the Entebbe expressway on February 27, 2018.

Winnie Madikizela Mandela

In April, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, the anti-apartheid activist and former wife of Nelson Mandela, the former South African president, died at a hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness.

During her husband's incarceration, she campaigned tirelessly for his release and the rights of black South Africans. She later became a controversial figure in South African politics due to allegations of corruption and involvement in acts of brutality

Kofi Annan

On August 18, Kofi Annan was announced dead. The former UN Secretary General and Nobel laureate, 80, passed away peacefully after a short illness. His home country, Ghana, declared a week of national mourning. Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a solution to the conflict.

The Lake Victoria tragedy

Some called it Uganda's Titanic moment. A jolly ride on November 24, evening turned into a death-trap when the vessel carrying an unspecified number of revellers capsized not far from Mutima Beach in Mukono District.

Although there were survivors after the MV Templar capsized, there were a number of those unaccounted for. Police and the army marines joined forces to retrieve as many bodies as possible from the waters.

Nuliat Nambaziira

The former WBS TV journalist Nuliat Nambaziira passed away on May 4, 2018. Nambaziira is said to have developed postnatal complications including bleeding which led to her death, days after giving birth by C-section. She died at International Hospital Kampala after a series of other surgeries. She worked as the communications and networking officer at Eassi Eastern Africa. She was laid to rest at her ancestral home in Kirimya, Masaka.

Dick Kitamirike

Dick Kitamirike, alias, Nadduli was an actor. He died on November 7, at Mulago Hospital (Kiruddu) on Salama Road in Kampala. To most television viewers, Nadduli will be remembered for the role of tough and complicated man especially in a television series titled Suubi. He was hailed for his talent and passion for drama.

The 68-year-old fallen actor and father to late musician Denis Rackla was laid to rest on November 10, 2018 in Namulonge, Nabalanga Village on Gayaza Road.

Uncle Dick

Dick Mulima Ssempaka, popularly known as, Uncle Dick, was a journalist and radio presenter at UBC. The fallen journalist before his retirement in 2017, hosted a music show Music to Remember on UBC radio which aired every Sunday at 2pm. Ssempaka died on November 7, 2018, hours after his family rushed him to St ApolloHospital in Namasuba. A presenter, entertainer, journalist, educationist as well as mentor, Ssempaka was a peerless figure on Ugandan airwaves and inspired hundreds of oathers over the years until he succumbed to diabetes and high blood pressure, according to The Observer.

Ssempaka had worked with UBC for more than 50 years. On November 9, 2018 his remains were transported to Luswa in Ssingo on Mubende, Mityana District road, where he was laid to rest at 4pm.

Hugh Masekela

Hugh Masekela, also known as, the father of Jazz in South Africa, 78, succumbed to prostate cancer. Masekela was one of the world's finest and most distinctive horn players, whose performing on trumpet and flugelhorn mixed jazz with South African styles and music from across Africa and diaspora. Exiled from his country for 30 years, he was also a powerful singer and songwriter and an angry political voice, using his music and live performances to attack the apartheid regime that had banished him from his homeland.

Even when he had returned to South Africa under Nelson Mandela, after having lived and worked in the US and in Botswana, Masekela continued to comment fearlessly on political events in South Africa and around the world, enjoying his status as an international celebrity, playing for presidents and royalty and concert audiences, and often collaborating with other greats.

Ibrahim Abiriga

Who did not know the all-yellow clad legislator from Arua Municipality? The man praised NRM like it was part of his DNA. Col Ibrahim Abiriga was gunned down by unknown assailants who were riding on boda boda on June 8 in Kawanda. That evening he was returning home. He once urinated at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning premises and was charged with being a public nuisance. In his defence, he explained that he was diabetic and asked for pardon.

Yona Namawa Wapakhabulo

On August 6, Yona Namawa Wapakhabulo, the son of the former speaker of parliament, the late James Wapakhabulo died. At 46, Namawa was the managing partner at WMC Africa, a PR firm.

He succumbed to a bacterial infection (infective endocarditis) that got to his heart before spreading to his lungs. He was laid to rest in Maludu, Sironko District on August 11.