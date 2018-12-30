Kenya: Chinese Firm Inks Deal to Build Sh4.8bn Hospital in Machakos

Chinese firm Zhongcheng Import and Export Co., Ltd has announced the signing of Sh4.8 billion contract to build a medical facility in Machakos County.

The deal between Zhongcheng and Kenya's Lianard Holding Ltd (Lyed Holding Co., Ltd.) will see the setting up of the development dubbed "Kenya Lakeside Medical City Project" comprising of 220 beds and 300 apartment units.

"(It will include) a general hospital with 220 beds (13,400 square meters) and 300 apartments (25,500 square meters)," said the Chinese firm in a regulatory notice dated December 26. "The total project price is $47.8 million."

Several hospitals are lined up in the country as the government and private players move to plug gaps in the provision of healthcare. In early 2018, the University of Nairobi (UoN), signed an agreement with Guangzhou Cherami China-Africa Investment Management to construct and operationalise a cancer institute in Nairobi.

The proposed University of Nairobi-Cherami Cancer Institute (UNCCI) was envisioned to be "the premier cancer diagnosis, treatment and referral centre in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)." "This centre is expected to be a Centre of Excellence in medical research in Kenya and the region," Amina Mohamed, the Cabinet Secretary for Education said in Nairobi.

And in September 2018, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) announced it would start construction of a Sh3.1 billion centre that will house a burns unit, a cancer hostel, 24-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and children's wing. The three storied twin tower building will host a 82-bed burns management unit, a paediatric emergency centre with 82 beds and six-bed high dependency unit.

The government, Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA) and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) will spend Sh2.9 billion in the project. While in July 2018, a Nairobi private developer sought permission to build a Sh415 million hospital and adjacent residential flats in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The investment neighbouring Goshenland GSU Training School, the Coca-Cola Company, Tuskys Embakasi and KEMSA depot, targets to offer advanced in-patient medical services to 163,858 people.

Regulatory filings by Acme Properties Ltd showed that the four-floor hospital will incorporate male and female wards as well as provide other amenities for the well-being of patients.