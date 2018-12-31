Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Monday's Weather Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to moderate dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country and misty morning over the coastal south on Monday.

NiMet's Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than 1000m was anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 16 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of one to three kilometres and day and night temperatures of 25 to 33 and 9 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than 1000m over Nguru, Dutse, Potiskum, Katsina and Zaria throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities during the forecast period.

"There are chances of early morning mist over the coastal cities with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively. "Dust haze conditions are likely over the entire country in the next 24 hours," NiMet predicted.

(NAN)