South Africa: Walk Off the Earth Band Member, Mike Taylor, Dies

Indie pop group Walk Off the Earth band member, Mike Taylor has died, according to a statement released by the band on Sunday.

The keyboardist and vocalist had two children. Walk Off The Earth is popular on YouTube for their unique covers of well-known hits.

The Canadian band is set to play a show in Queen Victoria Park, Niagara Falls on Monday night as well as go on tour in February.

In the statement, the band said in part: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member."

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor. Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means. He passed peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep. Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world. We ask for privacy for his family in this trying time."

