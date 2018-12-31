South Africa: Police Uncover R1.5m Stash in Durban Flat

A 53-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday after allegedly running a drug laboratory from an apartment in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban.

Mandrax and heroin with a street value of R1.5m was found on the premises.

The arrest followed a raid on the premises on Friday night by various police units, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

The man was apparently arrested after police followed up on information. He was then taken back to the flat, which was also searched.

Zwane said the flat is believed to be used for the packaging and storage of drugs.

On December 10, the Hawks arrested seven suspects on drug-related charges.

News24 reported that the suspects, aged between 20 and 60, were arrested at a Tafelsig house in Cape Town. Dagga and mandrax tablets valued at over R500 000 were discovered.

The drugs were found buried underground in a trunk in the parking area. More drugs and cash were found in a safe, concealed behind a painting on the wall.

