30 December 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission On the Situation in the Sudan

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Doctors and medical students strike in El Gedaref last week.
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has followed with increasing concern the unfolding political developments in the Sudan, which has witnessed violence and death on the streets of its cities, wanton destruction, alongside arrests of several opposition figures.

Noting that further demonstrations are planned for 31 December 2018 across the country, the Chairperson calls upon all sides to exercise utmost restraint in the coming period.

The Chairperson stresses that this is a testing period in the history of Sudan.

He, therefore, reminds the Sudanese political leaders of their collective responsibility to pursue constructive, peaceful avenues for addressing the country's pressing challenges.

