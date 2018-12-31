Nigeria: 12 Major Events That Shaped Kannywood in 2018

The year 2018 has been an interesting one for Kannywood and its stars.

From landmark achievements to some level of government interventions, the stakeholders have a lot to be thankful for.

As we draw the curtains on a memorable cinematic year, PREMIUM TIMES brings you a quick rundown of key events that shaped Kannywood in 2018.

1 - Kano lifts ban on actress Rahama Sadau

The year began on a great note when Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said he has lifted the ban imposed on Rahama Sadau, in January. Rahama, one of Kannywood's leading actresses was expelled by the regulators of the Kannywood film industry, the Motion Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) in 2016.

Her appearance in the music album by a musician "Classique," was said

Rahama Sadau

to have been immoral and against the ethics of the Hausa film industry. The 25-year-old actress was also honoured by the Women Illuminated Film Festival in New York in March.

Rahama, who made her Nollywood debut in a new TV drama series titled, 'Sons of the Caliphate', would later celebrate having one million followers on her Instagram page 11 months after.

2 - Adam Zango, Ali Nuhu reconcile after months of acrimony

In February, Kannywood's most celebrated actors, Adam Zango and Ali Nuhu, reconciled after a spat that began in 2017.

The altercation between the two was like a melting ice moment that almost fractured the entire industry.

Zango and Nuhu initially fell apart over a scandal involving Rahama Sadau in February 2015. Rahama had accused Zango of demanding sexual favours to feature her in his movie, "Duniya Makaranta". The reconciliation took place in Kano before the chairman of the Kano State Censorship Board, Ismaila Na'abba.

3 - Adam Zango signs son to own record label

Adam Zango signed his eldest son, Haidar Zango, to his

Haidar Zango

musical record label, White House Family Records, in April.

The 11-year-old singer had just concluded recording his first album at the time.

The debut album which consists of three songs - Godiya, Rayuwa and Taken Over, sung in the English language - was eventually released.

4 - Actress Hauwa Maina's death

One event that shook Kannywood in 2018 was the death of star actress, Hauwa Maina. She died in May at a Kano hospital after suffering from an undisclosed illness and was buried in Kaduna. Many Kannywood celebrities condoled with the family of the

Hauwa Maina (Photo Credit: Enconium Magazine)

deceased, posting her pictures on social media and praying for the repose of her soul.

The deceased was famous for her roles in such epic Hausa movies as 'Queen Amina' and 'Bayajida'. The Biu, Borno State-born star also delved into movie production and directing and won many awards over the years.

5 - Ali Nuhu wins AMVCA2018 best Hausa film award

Kannywood legend, Ali Nuhu, added another award to his collections. This time around, it was the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2018, (AMVCA ) for the best indigenous movie of the year. The event was held in Lagos in September.

Ali Nuhu at the AMVCA 2018 [photo: Pulse.ng]Ali 's movie, Mansoor, won in the best indigenous movies, (Hausa Category), beating other nominated films including, Uwar Bari by Hamisu Lamido Iyantama; Rashinsani by Tiana Johnson; Umar Sanda by Kamal S Alkali and Dadin Kowa by Sabon Salo.

Ali dedicated the award to the entire cast.

6 - Popular actor cum singer, Ado Gwanja's wedding

Kannywood star actor and singer, Ado Gwanja, took his heartthrob, Maimuna Hassan, to the altar in Kano in September.

It was a glamorous event as producers, actors, and well-wishers turned up for the event.

Gwanja, who started his career as an office boy in Adam Zango's prod

Ado Gwanja

uction company, has grown to become a household name in the Kannywood industry for his brand of music.

7 - Nazir Ahmad becomes Emir Sanusi's official singer

The Kano Emirate in November announced the appointment of Kannywood singer, Nazir Ahmad, as the emirate's official singer. Nazir was turbaned December 27 at the emir's palace in Kano.

Nazir waxed many songs in praise of the emir and even insinuated on him becoming the emir in one of them when the emir was turbaned the Dan Majen Kano while he was the CBN Governor.

Earlier in the year, a singer, Korede Bello, was rumoured to have been turbaned as the chief singer for the Kano monarch, when he was sighted at a Sallah durbar.

The emirate in response, issued a statement debunking the rumour, adding that Bello was just a friend to the son of the emir who was there to celebrate the Eid.

8 - Support for Buhari, Atiku divides Kannywood

For the first time, Kannywood is largely divided over which candidate they should rally around and support. In 2015, it was clear that the majority of the players were with the APC candidate, Muhammadu Buhari. The support was mainly through a series of movies and songs about the APC in northern Nigeria since it garnered massive votes at the polls in 2015.

But in 2018, the game changed with actors displaying support for their preferred candidates.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Mr Buhari still enjoys large support from the Kannywood. However top stars in the industry have reportedly declared their support for the PDP.

They include Sani Danja, Fati Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Abba Al-Mustapha, Zaharaddeen Sani, Mufeeda Mohammed and others. In a related development, Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, also announced her resignation as the Vice Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation in December.

Kannywood Buhari and Atiku

9 - Buhari pledges support for Kannywood

In December, President Buhari announced that he had directed the Bank of Industry and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank to engage Kannywood by providing affordable working capital.

This funding, he said, would unlock some of the trapped potentials in the entertainment industry, leading to growth, the statement highlighted.

Mr Buhari announced this when he met with members of the Motion Picture Practitioners' Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), at the presidential villa, Abuja.

10 - Kano State, Moroccan Government sign MoU

The Kano State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Morocco for the development of Kannywood.

The aim was to further strengthen the industry as a venture that has the potential for creating jobs, alleviating poverty, facilitating public enlightenment and enhancement of socialisation.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this in July at the launch of a Hausa film titled 'Mutum Da Addininsa.'

11 - Kannywood's VIP cinema

Kannywood launched its first home VIP Cinema in August.

The Home VIP cinema entails subscription of films by the viewers to enable them watch a particular film or films of their choice at their convenience.

'Sarauniya' was the film that was first shown on the platform after the launch. The movie sponsored by Rite Time, featured A-list Kannywood actors such as Ali Nuhu, Adam Zango, Rabi'u Rikadawa, Asabe Madaki, Hadizan Saima and Alasan Kwalle among others.

The director of the film, Hassan Giggs, said the response has been encouraging.

12 - Umar Wagaris' death

Muhammad Umar Waragis, one of Kannywood's famous comedians, died in March.

The artist died after a protracted illness in Jos Plateau State.