Rwanda: MPs Cite Child Defilement Among Main Drivers of Population Growth

The high cases of child defilement have been blamed for driving population growth rates alongside poor family planning among other concerns.

The Rwanda Parliamentarians' Network on Population and Development (RPRPD) has said that despite the economic gains the county has made since 2003, there's a long way to go in addressing challenges associated with population growth, among them, slow poverty reduction.

This is one of the topics that dominated debate during last week's seminar of Rwanda Parliamentarians' Network on Population and Development held in Nyagatare District.

The Speaker of the Lower House, Donatille Mukabalisa, said that; "RPRPD, which is now almost 16 years old, has made significant contribution in finding solutions for problems surrounding Rwandans."

The seminar was organised for the parliamentarians to get a deeper understanding of national plans for socio-economic development and the network's role in achieving them.

With an aim to contribute to citizens' wellbeing, the network discusses family planning initiatives, reproductive health for the youth, fighting HIV/AIDS and access to healthcare services for mothers and children.

"The recently published survey on household living conditions has shown that the progress to take citizens out of poverty has been slower than we had planned," the Speaker said.

Mukabalisa told fellow MPs that low income families are the ones that don't use family planning programmes, which leads them into more trouble.

This, she added, is the source of conflicts related to properties in the families, children end up leaving their families and the rise of sexual violence among young girls.

She added that the issue of young girls being sexually abused by male adults was a persistent concern.

"This brings many effects on them, including becoming parents while they still needed their parents' care too," Mukabalisa said.

In most cases, the young parents go to cities trying to look for jobs, which exposes them to more risky sexual activities, where they eventually contract different disease including HIV, she added.

They also start getting involved in drug abuse, which is another concern.

"And yet, the largest part of our population are youth, they are also the future of our country. Instead of being a solution for our families and the country, they end up becoming a heavy burden for the country."

The Speaker also highlighted an imbalance between the rise in population and the national economy.

"The government spends a huge budget on public health services and building more classrooms due to the increasing number of children," she said.

She added: "Here, the problem is not a large number of children, the problem is actually the quality of those children."

There is also a worrying children malnutrition that causes stunting.

Mukabalisa said this problem does not necessarily reflect the hunger in families.

"It is actually some people whose mindset is still poor. We leaders at all levels have a responsibility to help change this mindset," she stated.

She discussed that partnership is needed to tackle obstacles to the country' socio-economic development.

"The role of parliament will be maintained through our responsibilities we are given by the law," she concluded.

MP Dr Gamariel Mbonimana, president of the network, said the MPs will be able to enact progressive laws to address the current issues.

"MPs gained more information in different areas, so when they establish laws or do advocacy, they will be understanding better what they are doing," he said.

MP Emmanuel Bugingo, said he will be able to do deep analysis on different identified issues and to help find solutions.

The seminar was arranged to introduce the new MPs on the role of RPRPD. The network has 59 MPs, of which 35 of them are new. The network also has 16 senators.