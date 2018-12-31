Nigeria: Air Force Destroys Terrorists' Hideouts Near Baga

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Saturday said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at their hideout near Baga in Northern Borno State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the attack was conducted Saturday, 29 December 2018, after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform spotted the terrorists assembled under some trees around the Fish Dam near Baga.

He said, "The ATF therefore dispatched an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location. The aircraft multiple attack passes, killing several of the terrorists and causing serious injuries to others. The surviving terrorists were mopped-up in subsequent follow on strikes."