Nigeria: NSE Expels 35 Stockbroking Firms (Full List)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says it has expelled 35 stockbroking firms from the bourse.

The NSE made this known in a disclosure published in Punch newspaper earlier in the week.

The Nigerian bourse said it took the decision after a special meeting of its national council held earlier in the month.

The disclosure called on investing members of the public who have dealings with the expelled firms to transfer their accounts to any licensed firm recognised by the bourse.

Here is a list of the affected firms:

1. Andruche Investments Plc

2. Angela Eccies Limited

3. Associated Trust Investment and Finance Limited

4. Beaver Securities Limited

5. Betraco Securities Limited

6. Cobal Ventures Limited

7. Financial Intermediaries Limited

8. Corporate Focus Securities Limited

9. GF Securities Limited

10. IB Finance Limited

11. Intergrated Securities Limited

12. Integrated Ventures Nigeria Limited

13. Intercommerce and Consultant Limited

14. Investment and Capital Development Company Limited

15. Investment Trust Company Limited

16. Kamrash Securities Limited

17. Lakeside Asset Management Limited

18. M and F Investment and Securities Limited

19. Milestone Investment and Securities Limited

20. Millennium Investment Trust Limited

21. Moji Securities and Investment Nigeria Limited

22. Morgan Trust Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IMB Morgan Plc/IMB Securities Limited)

23. Multibank International Securities Limited

24. Nationwide Finance and International Securities Limited

25. Novelty Investment Limited

26. Optimus finance and securities Limited

27. Pabod Finance and Investment Company Limited

28. Pabofin Securities Limited

29. Path Securities and Investments Limited

30. Shiroro Finance Limited

31. Tassel Finance and Investment Limited

32. Unique Securities and Finance Services Limited

33. Upper Credit Securities and Investments Limited

34. WellsFargo Capital Limited

35. Westland Investment Limited