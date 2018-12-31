Liberian Association Pushes for Animal Welfare Laws in Liberia

Monrovia — The Country Director of Humane Society (HIS) Liberia has called on the Government of Liberia, to enact a legal instrument which he referred to as Animals Welfare Laws to protect companion animals in the country.

According to Mr. Morris Darbo, the abuse of companion animals in Liberia is alarming, and in order to curtail this act, there is a need to enact this law that will prosecute people who inflict harms and cruelty against companion animals. He called on Liberians to change their mind set and attitudes towards animals.

"Keeping Companion Animals goes with responsibilities and, so we need to be kind with animals, especially Cats and Dogs" he asserted.

Darbo also wants the Wildlife Law passed in 2016 by the National Legislature enforced. He indicated that since the passage of the law, enforcement by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) is a challenge.

He said "that is why the Humane Society International is partnering with the FDA to complement its effort in ensuring that the wildlife law is enforced. He made these assertions recently in Monrovia when his organization was honored and certificated as the Outstanding Animals Protection Organization of the year 2018 by the West Africa Media Network.

Presenting the certificate of award to the Country Director of Humane Society International, the Coordinator of the group, Henry Torh commended the HSI for the advocacy and protection of animals in the country and, particularly lauded them for coming to the rescue of several Chimpanzees abandoned by the New York Blood Center in March of 2015.

The Chimps are located on six Islands between Little Bassa in Grand Bassa County and Marshall in Margibi County.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of his organization, Morris Darbo thanked the media group for the recognition. He further disclosed that research was done on these Chimpanzees some of which are infected and to allow them mingle with other Chimpanzees in the wild would have been disastrous for the country.

"That is why the HIS had to come to Liberia and developed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Liberia to provide care until they all expire. This, he referred to as second chance for the Chimps.

He pointed out that the Chimps are feed three times a day by dedicated staffs that have provided care to these Chimps for over twenty years. "They will remain on the Islands while we care for them and, ensure that they do not re-produce and expired naturally," Darbo revealed.

The Chimps were used for research for Hepatitis during the early 70s at the former Liberia Institute of Biomedical Research (LIBR), now a division under the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, (NPHIL).