30 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shipping Container Carrying Hijacked Vehicle Parts Intercepted At Durban Harbour

Durban police have intercepted a container full of stripped car parts, intended for Mauritius, at the Durban Harbour.

Upon inspection, some of the parts appeared to have belonged to hijacked vehicles, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani said.

He said police are also investigating why car parts belonging to licensed, insured and financed vehicles which have not been reported as stolen were also included in the container.

The area is reportedly notorious for being used to smuggle illegal car parts in and out of the country.

