Uganda: Bobi Wine to Perform At Conscious Music Festival in Jamaica

After the door to stage a music show on Boxing Day at One Love Beach in Busabala, Wakiso District, was closed by police, another door has opened for Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The musician cum politician has been invited to perform in Jamaica.

Bobi Wine, who is a Member of Parliament for Kyaddondo East, is slated to perform at the Rebel Salute Festival on the 18 and 19 January 2019, at Grizzly's Plantation Cove located in St Ann Parish Jamaica.

Bobi Wine was invited to perform at the two-day Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall Festival.

Bobi Wine made the announcement through a video he shared on social media

The event, considered as one of the biggest music festivals in Jamaica, is organised by Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall singer, Tony Rebel and its focus is on Reggae roots and conscious music.

The Rebel Salute confirmed to the world and Bobi Wine fans about his performance in a video clip we came across.