Sudan: Doctors' Strike Now Covers 38 Hospitals in Sudan

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Doctors and medical students strike in El Gedaref last week.

Khartoum — As the general doctors' strike in various states of Sudan has entered its seventh day, the strike action has spread to at least 38 hospitals in Sudan.

The doctors have downed tools in solidarity with the mass public protests in the country. During the strike, they are treating emergency cases only, while many doctors have answered the call to assist civilians injured by government forces suppressing the gatherings.

Doctors detained

The Sudanese Central Doctors' Committee pointed in a statement to the detention of a number of doctors in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan. They were threatened and beaten before they were released again.

On Thursday, doctors and medical students of the Faculty of Medicine in El Gedaref held a protest in front of the El Gedaref Teaching Hospital in solidarity with the march organised by the Sudan Professionals Association in Khartoum on Tuesday, which demanded the step-down of President Omar Al Bashir and overthrow of the regime.

In their latest statement, the doctors deplored the deaths of dozens of civilians who were shot dead by the Sudanese security forces. They hailed the steadfastness of doctors and their response to the call of the street in demanding freedom and a decent life.

Pharmacists

The Sudanese Central Pharmacists Committee, in cooperation with the Community Pharmacists Committee and the Department of Pharmacy Owners announced a general strike and closure of all pharmacies in Khartoum state last week, in solidarity with the doctors and mass protests.

The pharmacists said in a statement that work will continue in emergency pharmacies, and pharmacists will cooperate with all other medical personnel to assist the wounded and injured and regular in groups according to their presence in each area of Sudan.