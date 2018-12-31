Africa: Miss World Africa Heeds Museveni's Advice On Wearing 'Indian Hair'

Photo: Twitter

Ms Abenakyo is the first Ugandan to make it to the top five finalists in the Miss World contest.

Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo has heeded the fashion advice given by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni when she visited him at State House, Kampala last week.

Ms Abenakyo had just returned home from Sanya, in China where she came close to winning the Miss World title in China, finishing third in the popular vote.

But during the State House meeting, President Museveni lamented at Ms Abenakyo's habit of wearing Indian hair.

"Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair. I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form," tweeted Museveni.

STATE HOUSE DINNER

Well, on Sunday Museveni fulfilled his promise of hosting a dinner to Ms Abenakyo at State House and she was captured in pictures rocking a short hairdo under her crown.

"When we met in Entebbe, I advised Abenakyo to keep her hair natural. I am glad she heeded the advice and re-asserted her African identity. God beautifully created Africans, there is no need to add or subtract anything," tweeted Mr Museveni.

When we met in Entebbe, I advised Abenakyo to keep her hair natural. I am glad she heeded the advice and re-asserted her African identity. God beautifully created Africans, there is no need to add or subtract anything. pic.twitter.com/bt0RTHdY0I - Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 30, 2018