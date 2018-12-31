Angola: President João Lourenço Arrives in Brazzaville

Brazzaville — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Wednesday morning in Brazzaville, to participate in a summit that is to analyze the political situation in the Great Lakes Region, with emphasis on the situation in the DR Congo.

On his arrival, João Lourenço was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Clément Mouamba.

The meeting is to analyse the political and security situation in the Great Lakes Region, with special emphasis on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has postponed for 30 December the general elections initially scheduled for 23 December this year.

According to diplomatic sources in the Congolese capital, this meeting is happening under an initiative of Congo Brazzaville, which currently holds the acting chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Initially, the event was to have a broader scope with the participation also of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), however, it has been reduced to the format of a mini-summit due to the limited number of confirmed presences.

The Republic of Namibia, currently chairing SADC, has confirmed participation in the summit at top level.

DR Congo's President, Joseph Kabila Kabange, has equally confirmed his presence in the Brazzaville meeting.

Meanwhile, international election observers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reiterated in Kinshasa their commitment to remaining in solidarity with the Congolese people throughout the electoral process until the elections are held.

The opposition in DRC has warned that it will not accept another postponement of the poll date.