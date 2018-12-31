Kenya: Drunk City Driver Almost Kills Boniface Mwangi's Family - Photos

Photo: Boniface Mwangi/Twitter

Left: The wreckage of the vehicle that hit Mr Mwangi's car. Right: Alcohol allegedly found in the car.

Activist Boniface Mwangi and his family survived an accident caused by a drunk driver on Sunday.

The driver, who was intoxicated and had carried bottles of alcohol in his vehicle, attempted to have boda boda riders take away the evidence from the crime scene as Mwangi waited for the police to arrive.

Mwangi was driving with his family in Embakasi area when the accident happened

He immediately contacted the police via the 999 number after officers at a nearby police road block declined to assist stating that the scene was outside their jurisdiction.

Police arrested the drunk driver after he was found with no driving license and failed a Breathalyzer test.

He is detained at Embakasi Police Station.

Mwangi shared the details of the 1am accident on Twitter.

A drunk driver almost killed my family. It's almost been an hour since the accident happened. Called 999, still waiting. There is a police road block up ahead, cops from Industrial Area but they won't respond because the accident happened in Embakasi police area. pic.twitter.com/R4HIuyM6tF

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 29, 2018

Drunk driver has been breathalyzered and found to be drunk and no DL. He has been arrested. Alcohol impounded. I have been told to go on Monday and get a police abstract. My family is safe. Thank you George Dass for stopping, ensuring everyone was safe and staying all through. pic.twitter.com/Qi9vTwcdG1

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 29, 2018

If you're the insurer of KCE 201H, the car's driver was totally drunk. Alcohol was also found in his car. Driver is locked up at Embakasi Police.Owner of the car has shown up at the scene, spoken to the cops, he wants a version that will make the insurer pay for his driver's DUI. pic.twitter.com/6f5ku4wUiF

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 29, 2018