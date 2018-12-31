South Africa: Quick-Thinking Lifeguards Save Boy, 7, From Drowning At George Beach

A Western Cape boy has been saved by rescue officials after he nearly drowned at Victoria Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Monday.

After lifeguards pulled the boy out of the water, the NSRI and other rescue officials attended to the youngster from George on Saturday afternoon.

"The boy was administered medical oxygen and transferred to George Regional Hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"The lifeguards at Victoria Bay are commended for their vigilance and swift response which helped to save the boy's life," NSRI Wilderness spokesperson Mike Vonk said.

In a separate incident in Wilderness on Saturday, five crew members on a boat were rescued after their craft capsized at Jessa Point.

It is believed that all five were assisted ashore by local dive charter boats and private boats.

Isimangaliso Wetland staff responded and confirmed that all five crew members were uninjured and safely ashore and the boat had been recovered.

On Sunday, a paraglider was rescued after colliding with a near-vertical cliff face in George. Rescue officials could not reach the glider.

The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was activated and used a nearby resident's lawn as a landing zone.

The man was transported to hospital and treated for an ankle injury, before he was released.

Source: News24