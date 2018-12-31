Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Carry Out Anti-Al Shabab Operation in Afmadow

More details are coming from a series of operations over the last few hours by the Jubaland state forces in Afmadow district in Middle Juba region.

The planned operation was conducted in several neighborhoods located in the outskirts of the district.

The purpose of this operation was the flush out the militants from small pockets around Afmadow town, which lies near Somalia's porous border with Kenya.

There is no comment yet from Jubbaland officials on the operation.

Notably, the new offensive comes days after Jubbaland president Ahmed Madobe announced a plan to remove Al Shabaab from the region.