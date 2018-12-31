Rwanda: COK Designates 4 Places to Watch New Year Fireworks.

You might have all the fun, attend all concerts but nothing beats a New Year that kicks off with dazzling fireworks.

The City of Kigali seems to understand this and they've designated four locations from where fireworks will be launched to welcome 2019.

Apart from Kigali Convention Centre where the New Year is normally welcomed, City authorities have set up Mount Kigali, Mount Rebero and Bumbogo as places where residents can catch fireworks when 2019 starts.

It will be the first time fireworks will be displayed in Bumbogo and the second time for both Mount Kigali and Mount Rebero.

The new location will add Kigali to a list of global cities which welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks.

Some parts of the world, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand will welcome the New Year before Kigali

Owing to the choice of these places it is expected that people from near and afar will witness the fireworks when it clocks midnight.

In a statement released by City of Kigali, residents have been asked not to be alarmed when the fireworks go off.

At Kigali Convention Centre, revellers will be treated to thrilling performances by Nigerian superstar Patoranking and Simi.

Apart from such concerts, different churches across the country have organised overnight prayers to welcome the New Year.

If you are looking for a place to be this New Year's Eve, check out the full list of New Year Proggie.