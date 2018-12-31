Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Four in Another Plateau Attack

Four people were killed in another round of attack in Nding village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Plateau State police command has confirmed.

Typev Terna, the police spokesperson who confirmed the incident also said two people were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital.

The incident is coming six days after five people were killed in Rawuru village of Fan District of Barikin LGA of the state.

"On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from SAMSON BITRUS of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date, at about 1800hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

"The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Austin I Agbonlahor, having received the information, immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left the scene of crime.

"On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the Hospital.

"Out of the three persons that were injured, one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.

"Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law, " the police added.

The attack occurred despite police deploying over 2,000 officers to maintain peace in the state, during the Christmas and New Year season.

Barkin Ladi is one of the communities in Plateau State that has suffered from repeated violence, often between herders and farming communities. The violence sometimes, takes ethnic and religious forms.