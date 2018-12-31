Sudan: Rights Group Slams Sudan's Use of 'Lethal Force' On Protesters

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Protestors chant slogans in Khartoum against President Omar al Bashir and his government (file photo).

Police in Khartoum have fired tear gas at protesters calling for the resignation of the country's president. Human rights campaigners urged Sudan's government to prevent security forces using lethal force.

Police in Sudan on Monday used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters shortly after they began to march toward the Nile-side palace of President Omar al-Bashir.

Crowds called for al-Bashir to resign following deadly anti-government demonstrations. Hundreds had chanted "freedom, peace and justice" and "revolution is the people's choice" ahead of the planned march.

Human Rights Watch has urged Sudan's government to order security forces not to use lethal force against demonstrators. It says 40 people have been killed during protests against rising prices, food shortages and a cash crisis.

Hundreds of police officers and security forces were deployed to prevent the rally from taking place on the eve of the country's Independence Day anniversary.

At least 19 people, including two military personnel, have been killed in clashes between protesters and police since the demonstrations over rising prices, shortages of basic commodities and a cash crisis began on December 19, according to government figures released last week. Amnesty International and other groups said the death toll is about twice as large.

Journalist Yousra Elbagir reported being attacked after secretly filming a convoy of armed national security trucks.

Despite Bashir instructing police to abstain from using excessive force, there were unconfirmed reports on Monday of protesters being shot by live ammunition. Some security officers were reported on rooftops, and armored vehicles with machine guns were stationed along the main streets.

Human Rights Watch said Sudanese forces have been using tear gas and live ammunition against protesters, as well as beating and arresting many.

Last week, the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada said in a joint statement that they have "reliable reports" that Sudan's security forces were using live fire.