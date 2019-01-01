31 December 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: [fourways] Lucky Escape for Five People Whose Car Plunged Into a River On New Year's Eve

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways and ended up upside down in the river.

All emergency services, including ER24, were on the scene just after 10 pm only to find that all five of the car's occupants (3 male and 2 female adults) had managed to free themselves from the half submerged wreak. Paramedics helped to walk them out from the river's edge.

They had sustained only minor injuries and were being treated on the scene at the time of our call.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown to ER24.

