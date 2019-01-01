Uganda: Faithfuls Injured in Stampede At Pastor Bugingo's Church

Scores of faithful's sustained injuries following a stampede at pastor Aloysius Bugingo's church. They were part of the multitudes that converged at the venue for the New Year crossover prayers.

According to eyewitnesses, the commotion started when several people tried to force themselves into the already fully packed venue.

Eric Kabuye, one of the eyewitnesses told URN that the venue was filled up by 8pm, prompting organizers, with the help of the security officers to advise the multitudes who were already in queues to remain outside.

Kabuye said that although the security officers had managed the crowd, the situation went out of control moments before midnight, as more people struggled to access the area to usher in the New Year.

"They started pushing themselves at the gate which was later broken. At this moment some got injured and were rushed to hospital," kabuye narrates.

Eddie Matovu, another eyewitness said that as the commotion increased, security officers fired live bullets in air to suppress the rowdy crowd.

"People started to run for their lives, in fact many thought that officers were firing directly at the masses. Many people were injured further," Matovu said.

Abasi Bogere, the Kampala North Red Cross branch manager, who headed the team of first responders earlier said they referred 13 cases to Mulago hospital - most of them children.

Bogere some of the victims sustained serious injuries on the head while others got dislocations and fractures. He added that Red cross and other medics are still on the ground offering first aid to those with minor injuries. However prayers continued without any major disruption.