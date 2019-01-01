Uganda: Bobi Wine Stings Govt At Kabaka's New Year Fete

Kampala — The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, used Buganda's Enkuuka fete yesterday at Buganda's Lubiri Palace to call on the youth to rise up against bad leadership.

Bobi Wine, clad in all red overall, black high boots and his trade-mark red beret, made his way to the stage at about 5.30pm amid deafening cheers from the mammoth crowd. He kicked off his performance with Nyimbira Kabaka Wange before jumping on his other songs that he altered the verses to sting the government.

Some of those songs include Situuka, Mazzi Mawanvu, Freedom, Kyarenga and Engule.

As he performed Freedom, Bobi Wine did a rendition of his own lyrics when he said: "We just fear these men but if we unite, we can remove him out of power".

The politician cum singer's appearance at the Lubiri fete organised by the Buganda Kingdom owned radio station Central Brodcasting Service came after intense discussion between organisers and security agencies, who had blocked him from holding any shows that they claim are political.

The organisers had banned wearing of red clothes, a dressing code associated with opposition supporters. Security officers confiscated some of the attires from revellers at the entrances yesterday.

While performing popular song Kyarenga Bobi Wine stated: "Sometimes they use guns and then rule us like a cows before exciting the crowd by stating that, "Even if you bring lorries of tear gas, you can stop me from singing."

"If you are asleep, wake up... . We are the young trees and we should fight hard to take over this country," Bobi Wine sang amid cheers from his fans.

"If we are organised, we can kick this man out... ," he said sending the crowds into a frenzy and started waving red clothes as they sang with him.

Bobi Wine sang that if the youth use their bravery and unity, they are able to kick outoppressors whom he said are the minorities.

In another song, he sang that after the war has ended in Uganda, "we shall wear the crown."

Before performing his yet to be released song Engule Bobi Wine first asked those who believe the country shall prosper without shedding blood to raise their hands, much to the love of the crowd. He then told them to be hopeful .

Bobi Wine then invited Nubian Lee, his brother Eddie Yawe and Dr Hilderman to serenade the crowd together.

