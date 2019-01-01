South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Killing His Mother On Christmas Day

A 32-year-old Free State man is expected to appear in court next year for allegedly killing his own mother.

Ernst Menong allegedly stabbed his mother, Lydia Menong, 65, to death on Christmas Day in Selosesha Zone 4 in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

Police spokesperson Martin Xuma said the Menong family was hosting a gathering when the incident occurred.

"As they were sitting drinking, a quarrel ensued between the mother and her son, allegedly over the mother drinking other relatives' drinks. Ernst did not like what his mother was doing and tried to talk to her to stop doing that.

"It is alleged that the mother hit her son with a bottle on the head, and the son went into the house. Ernst allegedly returned armed with two knives. The deceased ran away upon seeing him with the two knives," said Xuma.

The suspect then chased his mother, who had fled to the street, and allegedly stabbed her four times in her back.

Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and Menong was declared dead.

Police found a knife believed to have been the murder weapon next to her body.

Xuma said Ernst was apprehended not far from the scene and the second knife was found in his possession.

He was arrested for murder and possession of dangerous weapon.

Enrst made his first appearance in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate's Court on December 27 and is expected back in court on January 3 for his formal bail application.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe pleaded with community members not to resort to violence, but rather solve arguments amicably.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Source: News24