Kenya: Nakuru Elects New Majority Leader After Stanley Karanja Resigns

Nakuru County on Monday elected Moses Ndung'u Kamau (Elementaita) as majority leader following Stanley Karanja's resignation earlier in the day.

Mr Karanja (Naivasha East), a member of Jubilee Party, announced his move accompanied by at least 35 members of county assembly.

UNOPPOSED

Jubilee conducted the mini poll at its headquarters in Milimani.

Ms Rose Chepkoech (Kiptagich) will serve as Mr Kamau's deputy, having taken over from Joseph Kipkurui (Barut).

Mr Melvin Kutol (Soali) was elected chief whip and Mr Isaac Wahome (Kiamaina) his deputy.

In his acceptance speech, the new majority leader thanked MCAs for believing in him and promised to work with them to fulfill the party's agenda.

All the four officials were elected unopposed during the vote that the party's Director of Political affairs, Mr Kadara Harith Swaleh, witnessed.

Mr Swaleh commended the MCAs for their decorum and asked their colleagues in other counties to take after them.

"They have shown a high level of democracy, respect and maturity. I want to challenge other regions to follow suit," he said.

STRESS

Mr Karanja said he quit for reasons including stress and health issues, but the move did not come as a surprise as he has sharply criticised Governor Lee Kinyanjui's leadership style.

Last week, he took to social media with his views after Governor Kinyanjui was interviewed on a local television station.

"Those who listened to our governor on Inooro TV can judge him better. He dwelled more on national projects, forgetting we are devolved. He ended up as a political theorist and reality escaped him ... he has a lot to do as a governor," said Mr Karanja.

His resignation is likely to worsen simmering division between the executive and the assembly, seen through an earlier attempt by some MCAs to remove speaker Joel Kairu Maina.

Mr Karanja thanked the ward reps for supporting him for the year he was at the helm of assembly leadership.

"I am happy I played my role well and passed bills including that on finance, which will see each of the 55 wards get a fare share of the county's annual allocation," he said.

Mr Karanja noted that the majority leader office is not for the faint-hearted.

"I had to balance the many interests of players including the governor, assembly clerk, speaker and MCAs," he said.

NO REGRETS

The MCA further said he did not regret quitting and that he was not forced out.

"I decided to resign voluntarily because I want to concentrate on my ward duties and fulfill my mandates for the sake of the people who elected me," he said.

However, when asked whether the bad blood between him and Governor Kinyanjui contributed to his resignation, Mr Karanja said, "There are many players who contributed to my resignation."

Lare Ward Rep Philip Wanjohi said he was shocked by the news but downplayed the division between the assembly and the executive.

"We respect his decision but if he changes his mind and decides to contest for the seat, we shall elect him again," he said.

Subukia MCA Mary Waiganjo described Mr Karanja as a strong, courageous and passionate leader.