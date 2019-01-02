1 January 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Tanzania Launches Tourism Marketing Drive in China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
(file photo)
By Apolinari Tairo

Tanzania has launched a marketing campaign in China to attract business travellers and tourists form the Asian giant.

Senior officials of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Ministry of Tourism, the national airline and key tourism institutions visited China in December to market the country's attractions, banking on the much-awaited Air Tanzania flights to Guangzhou via Bangkok and Mumbai.

The officials visited Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Chengdu and Beijing.

In 2017, Tanzania received 30,000 Chinese tourists.

TTB has signed a memorandum of understanding with Touchroad International Holdings Group of China to market Tanzania's tourist attractions in key Chinese cities.

Visitor projections

TTB chairman, Thomas Mihayo, said they expect about 10,000 tourists in Tanzania in 2019.

TTB has been participating in various tourism fairs and exhibitions in China to sell the country's tourist products, mainly wildlife, its Indian Ocean beaches and historical sites. The board is also marketing conference tourism as a new product.

China has cited eight African countries as suitable tourist destinations for the Chinese, among them Tanzania.

The others are Kenya, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Zambia.

"Our major target is to see Tanzania attract Chinese tourists with more investments in high-end hotels," said Tourism Minister Dr Hamis Kigwangala.

Tanzania

First Phase of Cancer Screening Ends With Success

THE first phase of the cervical cancer screening camp has ended with recorded success by testing more than 3,000 women… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.