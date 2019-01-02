Zimbabwe: Go Well Singer, Preacher Apostle Kanjasi

He was a humble minister who used music to spread the word of God.

A talented worshipper who complemented his apostolic duties with songs that touched souls.

He had bigger plans for his ministry and music for 2019, but God had another plan. On December 15, God called Apostle Stanford Kanjasi to the other world. The Apostle succumbed to renal failure. He was 41.

As we celebrate New Year today, many of his followers still cannot believe he is gone.

I interacted with Apostle Kanjasi when we discussed about music. He was very passionate about his musical career. He enjoyed the art and always tried to balance between singing and apostolic work. However, the latter, by its demanding nature consumed most of his time.

He said he was prepared to work harder to keep nurturing his passion for music. When I last spoke to him, he had plans to revamp his career with release of some videos of his old songs but couldn't achieve that goal by the time of his death.

The talented musician released his first album called "Tsoka Dzemutsvene" in 2012, recorded at Ngaavongwe Records, that was received well by fans.

He later released his 2015 album "Pisarema Rakabatana" which had hit song "Diabirosi Imbavha". His last album, recorded in 2016, was titled "My Advocate".

He was quite a humble person who was down to earth and could relate with people of all age groups.

His wife Rosemary was correct when she said her husband's death was not only a loss to the family but the world at large.

"I am deeply hurt that my husband departed at such a time.

"It is a great loss to the family, to the ministry and the world at large. I know that even our gospel music industry will never be the same again without him," she said.

She also thanked United family International Church (UFIC) founders Prophet Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa and for mentoring them in ministry and standing by them until the time of his death. "I really want to appreciate our mentor and spiritual parents for everything they did in his journey of ministry and they also stood by me during the time of his sickness. They paid for all the hospitals bills as well as the funeral bill," said Mrs Kanjasi.

The late musician started ministry in the year 2000 as a member of Apostolic Faith Mission and then in 2010 he founded Dunamis Revival International Ministries.