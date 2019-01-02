Zimbabwe: Govt Intervene On Rwenya Bridge Construction

GOVERNMENT has set aside funds for the construction of Rwenya Bridge, which was destroyed by floods a decade ago.

The 800 metre long bridge connects links between Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces.

Nyanga North legislator Cde Chido Sanyatwe confirmed the development in an interview with The Herald.

"Government has allocated funds towards the construction of the bridge and I am sure work will commence soon," she said.

Cde Sanyatwe could not reveal the amount of money earmarked for the project.

"I am not sure of the amount allocated but I think Provincial Minister for Mashonaland East might be in the know. What I can guarantee is providing support that will be required towards construction of that bridge as it is the link between traders from the two provinces," she said.

Cde Sanyatwe said construction of the bridge will easy the doing of business at a local level.

"It will also bring hope to the people of Nyanga North and beyond in terms of trade and other forms of services," she said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Apollonia Munzverengi also confirmed the development.

She said construction of the bridge will start next year.

Minister Munzverengi said she intended to meet her Manicaland counterpart Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba over the matter.

"I can confirm that the construction of the bridge will be done in 2019. Funding has been done but it is difficult for me to confirm the amount allocated by the Government until the funds have been released," she said.

Minister Munzverengi said she was yet to meet engineers.

"I am yet to meet with the engineers and I am planning to meet the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and discuss the matter. But I am certain that construction will be done next year as funding is there," she said.