Zimbabwe: Boost for Entrepreneurship, Food Security

Rejoy Masengedzero and Nyasha Mlambo

Government is paying attention to issues that incentivise entrepreneurs and investors to start up new ventures in the country, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri has said.

Addressing potential investors at a breakfast meeting in Harare last week, Minister Shiri applauded one of the companies, Pamwe Capital Partners, for choosing Zimbabwe as a destination for investment in agriculture by spearheading the incentivising of entrepreneurs through the Farmer Grower Funding Scheme, which enhances national food security.

"With respect to agriculture, the Pamwe programme presents quick-win investment opportunities for realisation of self-sufficiency and food surpluses that will see the re-emergence of Zimbabwe as a major contributor to agricultural production and regional food security in the Southern Africa and beyond," he said.

Minister Shiri said the manufacturing sector remained largely untapped.

He said Government believes the sector is a key economic driver.

He said the coming in of the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa created an opportunity for Zimbabwe to enter a path of rapid economic growth.

"There is a new way of doing business, we are more open, we are willing to listen, and we are here to learn new things and ways of improving the country's economy," said Minister Shiri.