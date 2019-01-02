Zimbabwe: Macheso Celebrates New Year With Families

SUNGURA artiste Alick Macheso holds a family show today at Jongwe Corner in Hatfield, Harare.

Macheso, known by his fans as Baba Sharo, has long embraced the venue as his second home.

Basking in the glory of his successful 2018 offering "Dzinosvitsa Kure", the "Tafadzwa' hitmaker promises his fans a good time to celebrate New Year as families get together for braai and drinks.

The show starts at 2pm and runs until 10pm. This will be eight hours of first grade sungura performance with the people's choice entertainment band Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

In an interview with The Herald, Macheso said, "I am humbled by the support I received from my fans throughout the year 2018 despite the bumpy times for many due to economic challenges we faced as a nation."

The entertainer has given his supporters an opportunity to request songs of their choice. Macheso's handlers and hosts will give away festive goodies to lucky fans as a token of appreciation. Resident DJs, Tonny Fresh, Fitzroy, Frank Vibes and MC Gudo will be on standby.

"I have decided to celebrate 2019 with my fans because they have made me who I am today and I will always maintain the gear my fans tune me in to give it all on stage," expressed Macheso.

Jongwe Corner is situated along St Patricks road, Hatfield. It's a joint that offers a mixed bag of entertainment from sungura, dancehall, jazz and modelling.

On a weekly basis, Jongwe Corner offers new vibes of entertainment to win the hearts of many, hence it has been endorsed as the best outdoor entertainment joint.

The joint's management said most beverages are in stock and fun is guaranteed.

"As we celebrate New Year's day with Baba Sharo at our joint, we have done all the ground work to ensure that everyone will enjoy this open air watering hole.

"We have adequate beverages in stock and most brands are available. Macheso's show is one of the big events we plan to host we are starting 2019 on a high note," said Jongwe Corner management.