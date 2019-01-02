Namibia: Women Cricket Team for Namibia

THE Zimbabwe senior women's cricket team will quickly have to put the Christmas and New Year holidays behind them as they return to camp ahead of their tour to Namibia for the Namib Desert Women's T20 Challenge set to begin this weekend.

The team leaves for Namibia tomorrow accompanied by coach Adam Chifo for a tour that will feature five T20 games beginning this Saturday at the Sparta Oval in Walvis Bay. The side had 21 players when they began camp last month but was trimmed down to 14 yesterday. Samu Nkiwane, the team's manager, said they are happy to resume camp after taking some days off for the festive holidays. "We will be resuming camp on Wednesday after we took a break from December 21. A total of 21 players have been in camp since December 10 and they were trimmed to 14 players who will be in the final camp.

"We will be back at Harare Sports Club and we will have intensive training sessions," said Nkiwane.

Zimbabwe Women's Squad

Mary-Anne Musonda (Captain), Chipo Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Anesu Mushangwe, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Mzembe, Loreen Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ellen Tshuma, Nomatter Mutasa