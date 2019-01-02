Zimbabwe: People Speak On 2019 Expectations

Zimbabweans, in their broad totality, yesterday spoke of their aspirations for 2019 saying they were optimistic that it will have better prospects than 2018.

The Herald yesterday took to the streets of Harare to get the views of people about their expectations for the new year.

Mr Weston Mutyarufu (49) said Zimbabwe must have its own currency and avoid the three-tier pricing system.

"We must have our own currency the Zimbabwean dollar in 2019. If they decide to use foreign currency they must re-dollarise so that everyone will have access to foreign currency. We are encouraging the Government to priorities workers by giving them hard currency, we are also worried with the three-tier pricing system," he said.

Mr Nicholas Kanyama (24) who was relaxing in the Africa Unit Square said he was optimistic that 2019 would bring better prospects of him securing a job.

"This year 2018 has been hard since I was doing some piece jobs in and around Harare suburbs. In some instances I did not earn enough money to meet my expenses such as rent, food and transport. I am optimistic that this 2019 I will get a permanent job and earn a good salary so that I will be able to live a better life," he said.

Mr David Ndlovu who was also having supper with his family in the park said the Government must take bold measures to deal with prices of basic commodities.

"This year has been hard as the price of basic commodities were going up, as a family we also failed to celebrate Christmas as we usual do at our rural home.

"We could not afford bus fares. Government must regulate the fare structure and make sure the prices of basic commodities do not rise unnecessarily," said Mr Ndlovu.

"We also hope that the school uniforms and stationery will be reasonably priced as the new school year beckons," he said.

Confidence Mapfuwa (22 year) said she was expecting the hiking of prices to be controlled in 2019.

She also said Government should create a conducive environment for the establishment of more industries to create jobs for unemployed graduates.

"I expect the Government to attract more investors into the country to build more industries to create employment for the youths who are now engaging into dangerous habits such as taking drugs," she said.