1 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Baby Boy Found At Bus Stop

The Hills — A baby boy, believed to be 2-months old, was found this evening at a bus stop on 3rd Avenue in The Hills, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the young patient lying wrapped in a blanket in the bus stop.

The young patient was assessed and found to have escaped injury, although suffering from low body temperature.

Paramedics quickly warmed the boy and later handed him over to the local and relevant authorities for further investigations.

Local authorities were alerted to this incident.

