South Africa: Eleven Injured Following Head-On Collision

Townhill — Eleven people were left injured this evening following a collision between a light motor vehicle and bakkie on the N3 Highway in Townhill, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, received the emergency call at 17h50 and immediately responded.

On arrival, paramedics found a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the slow and middle lane of the highway. Several people were found scattered between the two lanes.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eleven people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.