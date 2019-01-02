1 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdul-Majeed Idris Appointed As Chief Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Tuesday evening issued a Republican Decree appointing Judge Abdul-Majeed Idris as the Chief Justice.

MO

Sudan

Police Association Rejects Bashir's Call for Deadly Force Against Peaceful Demonstrators

The National Police Officers Association of Sudan has strongly condemned the directives of President Omar Al Bashir… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.