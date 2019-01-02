South Africa: Dept Closely Monitoring Over 40 Non-Compliant Sewerage Plants

At least 46 sewerage plants around the country are considered to be "critical", and are being monitored by the Department of Water and Sanitation for non-compliance with minimum standards. This is according to minister of water and sanitation, Gugile Nkwinti.

In response to a Parliamentary question posed by DA MP Mike Waters, Nkwinti said the department prioritises sewerage plants found to be "critical", and monitors them quarterly.

Based on inspections conducted in the previous quarter, from July to September 2018, Nkwinti said 46 plants were on this "critical" list.

These plants include: - Tugela Ferry WWTW

- Rosendaal (Mautse)WWTW- Winburg WWTW- Steynsrus WWTW- Wesselsbron WWTW- Heilbron WWTW- Ekangala WWTW- Rooiwal East WWTW- Rooiwal North WWTw- Flip Human WWTW- Zongesien WWTW- Senwamokgope WWTw- Elandskraal WWTW- Groblersdal WWTW- Jane Furse WWTW- Moroke Mecklenberg WWTW- Motetema WWTW- Tubatse WWTW- Musina Singelela WWTW- Thohoyandou WWTW- Balfour WWTW- Grootvlei Eskom WWTW- Grootvlei Mine WWTW- Siyabuswa WWTW- Ferrobank WWTW- Riverview WWTW- Kriel WWTW- Ruitspruit WWTW- Delmas WWTW- Botleng WWTW- Waterval Boven WWTW- Belfast WWTW- Kwazamokuhle WWTW- Blinkpan WWTW- Brits WWTW- Lethlabile WWTW- Delareyville WWTW- Atamelang WWTW- Wolmaranstad WWTW- Leeudoringstad WWTW- Rulaganyang WWTW- Warrenton WWTW- Jankempsdorp WWTW- Douglas WWTW- Griekwastad WWTW- Hopetown New WWTW

The minister also said that a letter of non-compliance had been issued by the Northern Cape provincial government to the Siyathemba local municipality, because of 12 points raised at three plants: the Prieska, Marydale and Niekerkshoop plants.

Nkwinti said the department is "dealing with this non-compliance through routine inspections of these wastewater treatment works and through administrative action where non-compliance occurs".

The municipality, and any others issued similar letters, have 14 days in which to respond to the letter.

It must submit a short-term emergency plan, corrective action timeframes, a responsible person and a required budget to rectify the issues.

Source: News24