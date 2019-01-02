Zimbabwe: Man Sodomises Three Nephews, Court Told

A Mutare man has appeared in court for allegedly sodomising his three nephews aged two, six and seven.

The man (20), whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victims, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe on aggravated indecent assault charges.

Mr Mahwe remanded him in custody to January 11 and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

Mr Mathew Chimutunga, prosecuting, said the man would sneak into the room where the young boys were sleeping and sodomise them.

The court heard that the man first sodomised the seven-year-old who woke up the following day in pain. It is alleged that the man ordered the boy not to report the matter before he also sodomised the other two boys.

The court heard that the man repeated his sexual attacks on the boys until the matter came to light on December 10 when one of the boys revealed the abuse to his mother.

The boy's mother took the matter to the police leading to the man's arrest.