Morocco: 3.7 Kg of Cocaine Removed From Stomachs of South African & Namibian Nationals Arrested in Casablanca Airport (Police)

Rabat — A quantity of 3,700 grams of cocaine was removed from the stomachs of a South African and a Namibian nationals arrested at the Mohammed V airport, said Tuesday the Casablanca police department.

The two suspects were arrested on 24 December by the security services at the Mohammed V airport on their arrival on board a flight from Sao Paolo (Brazil) on suspicion of cocaine trafficking in their stomachs. They were put under medical surveillance at the Ibn Rochd university hospital center in Casablanca, the same source noted.

The medical intervention resulted in the removal of a total of 187 capsules from their stomachs, containing some of 3.7 kg of cocaine, according to the police, adding that the two individuals were held in police custody after their state of health had stabilized.