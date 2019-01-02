Nigeria: Over 200 Cultists Renounce Membership in Lagos

Over 200 members of different secret cults in Lagos have renounced their membership of the confraternities at Igando area of the state.

The ex-cultists who are mainly secondary and university students did the renunciation during a 21 day youth conference tagged: "Say no to cultism" organized by the Saints Gospel Church, Igando area of Lagos.

Some of those who renounced their membership alleged that they joined in secondary school as a result of peer group influences while others said that they were conscripted by their seniors.

Nineteen year old Ayo who claimed to have been initiated while in secondary school said that he joined others in the gang's recruitment drive to initiate young boys and girls.

Tayo, 20, said that in his area at Ikotun, cultism is the main thing and that whoever joins is regarded as one of the big boys.

Admonishing the youths, Pastor Jacob Shodeinde advised them not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians during the fast approaching 2019 general elections.