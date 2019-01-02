Nigeria: National Park to Monitor Migration of Herdsmen

The Conservator-General, National Park Service, Ibrahim Goni, has said the service has started monitoring the migration of herdsmen from the north to the southern part of the country to avoid the destruction of parks' vegetation and other protected areas.

"I have directed the conservators of the seven parks to closely follow up the north - south migration of herdsmen and communal hunters to avoid trespass and incessant conflicts along the migratory routes," he said.

Goni, in a statement issued by his media assistant, Yakubu Zull, said the agency was collaborating with security agencies for the effective protection of parks, adding that the service has adequate security and surveillance patrol at all national parks to avoid hibernation of criminals.

"This is to ensure the safety of lives and property of visitors, tourists, our animals and plants at the parks at all times. Our intention is to rid the parks of criminals and hoodlums who may want to take advantage of our security shortfalls to perpetrate nefarious activities in and around the parks," he said.

He also urged state governors to intensify efforts at curbing degradation of the environment.

Goni commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State for his fight against land degradation by prosecuting some illegal wood loggers in Agaie Local Government Area of the state.

"I thank the governor and call on other governors to emulate him by prosecuting defaulters to deter others from engaging in such acts in their states," he said.

In a related event, the Conservator-General of National Park Service has said the partnership with the National Coordination Group for Key Biodiversity Areas will help promote conservation efforts.

He said the collaboration with the group and other strategic partners will promote conservation efforts by mapping and lobbying for the development of important sites in Nigeria.

A statement by his media assistant, Yakubu Zull, made this known when the conservator-general received members of the coordination group in Abuja

He assured the group of the continuous support of the National Park Service in helping it to realize its objectives in Nigeria.