Nigeria: Giwa Denies Spending N140m As NFF President

A former splinter president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ambassador Chris Giwa has denied spending N140 million during his short stint at the Glass House.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media, Victor Iroele, Giwa described as false the figure the Amaju Pinnick board allegedly said he spent while in control.

In a one-page document signed by Mohammed Cheku Salihu, the Director, Finance and Administration and endorsed with the official stamp of the office of the President, NFF, titled: 'retirement of World Cup funds', it was disclosed that Giwa spent the sum of N140 million during his short stay at the NFF while the leadership crisis lasted.

This follows the directive to the NFF board by the Ministry of Sports to account for the funds released to them for the prosecution of the 2018 World Cup.

"Ordinarily, we would have allowed this bare-faced lies to roll away as the fact speaks for itself because the Ministry of Sports did not hand over any World Cup money to Ambassador Giwa, but we are compelled to make this rebuttal in order not to deceive the general public," Giwa said.

He explained further that all he did at the NFF was giving approvals for all the programs he met on ground, which include the execution of the Flying Eagles game in Mauritania, which according to the budget made for it, gulped about N25million, and of course, the return leg in Lagos, which had its own budget of about N30 million.

"It must also be noted that it took my special intervention before ticket could be issue for the flying eagles to travel to Mauritania because of the backlog of money being owed the travelling agency by the NFF and about N25 million was paid the agency," Giwa concluded.