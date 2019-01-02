Nigeria: PDP Campaign Has Crash-Landed - APC

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, paid huge sums of money "to some foreign conmen" in Dubai who posed as strategists, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has alleged.

Issa-Onilu, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja, said the Dubai-made campaign strategy of 2018 had collapsed "like a pack of cards" because they met more than their match in President Buhari. He said the year 2018 was a tough year for the APC government as it had to confront "the monsters" who had found their way into the ruling party during the merger in 2014, pretending to have cured themselves of their "insatiable greed and callous selfish disposition."

According to him, "The reality has dawned on the fortune seekers in PDP that it is not possible to tag a label of corruption on President Buhari as a de-marketing strategy. Neither is it possible to campaign based on issues of governance as the achievements of this administration have shown."