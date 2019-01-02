Eritreans Welcome New Year 2019 With Enthusiasm

Photo: Jacapo

A street in Asmara, Eritrea (file photo).

Asmara — The Eritrean people have welcomed New Year 2019 with enthusiasm and great hope of peace and development.

Participants at the concert held on the eve of the New Year at Bahti Meskerem Square said that the New Year 2019 is unique for it is being celebrated at the time of peace and friendship prospect between Eritrea and Ethiopia and the lifting of the unwarranted sanctions that has been imposed on Eritrea for the past nine years.

They also expressed conviction to make the lost opportunities and play due part in the effort to make Eritrea prosperous and developed country.