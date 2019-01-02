South Africa: Or Tambo Security Company Suspends 2 Alleged Bribe Solicitors

The two security officers seen on viral video footage soliciting an alleged bribe at an OR Tambo International Airport terminal have been suspended.

The security company, Securitas, said that "being advised of the incident, the company immediately suspended the security officers".

In a statement, the company assured that the pair will be subjected to a disciplinary inquiry on Thursday.

The security officers perform preliminary documentation screening at the airport in order to facilitate the passport control process for the airlines.

The women are seen in a video inspecting passports, when one of them appears to take cash placed inside one of the passports.

Brigadier Scott Naidoo, from the OR Tambo Police Department, told News24 on Monday that he could not comment on the incident until a police investigation has been done.

Source: News24