South Africa: From the 2019 Elections to the Revolution - Politicians Wish SA a Happy New Year

It is standard practise for Happy New Year wishes to contain messages of peace, goodwill and hope for the future.

And while South African politicians by no means wished their compatriots ill for the coming year, from across the floor, many of our politicians seemed to break the mold by honing in on two themes as they wished us a happy New Year: the 2019 elections, and "the revolution".

Having recently joined the Twitterverse, former president and soon-to-be recording artist, Jacob Zuma wished South Africans a "revolutionary" New Year.

I would like to wish you all a prosperous new year. Please be safe, drink responsibly and enjoy the rest of the festive season with family and friends. Let 2019 be a revolutionary year to you.-- Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 31, 2018

EFF leader Julius Malema wished for exactly the same thing.

Revolutionary one to all of you... pic.twitter.com/XPnXtoPNYs-- Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 31, 2018

DA leader Mmusi Maimane kept it straightforward a few days before New Year's Eve, but ended off his wish with the DA's 2019 election slogan, One SA for All.

Have a great new year. See you all in the New Year! #1SA4All-- Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 28, 2018

Leader of the UDM, Bantu Holomisa, called for 2019 to be the year of Pan Africanism, and tweeted a video of Nigerian musician Flavour's song, Chimamanda.

#HappyNewYear2019 . 2019, the year of #PanAfricanism . Let's do it ! ?@Makambas? ?@MkhariGiven? . Enjoy. https://t.co/AQFYfy8sS2-- Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 31, 2018

Finance minister Tito Mboweni broke with the trend. He gave his followers a welcome relief from his recent tweeting about Rwanda and posted a picture of his family seeing in the new year by candle light.

Happy New Year from me and my family crew! God bless. pic.twitter.com/Di47kTggxD-- Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 31, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a three-part New Year's message, in which he highlighted some of his administration's work over the last year, including his investment drive. Ramaphosa also highlighted issues he wished to see addressed in 2019, including gender-based violence, which he called, "a national emergency".

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to urge South Africans to register to vote.

The ANC's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, in typical razzmatazz fashion, ended off the year with several tweets, including a rambling missive about struggle icons, radicalism and the ANC; a list of his favourite songs of 2018, and welcomed in the New Year on January 1 with a picture of himself.

HAPPY NEW YEAR The count down is wearing out, soon we will bid farewell to 2018. We will fondly say many goodbyes to very many little episodes that illustrates a composite picture of the 2018.By: YOURS TRULY FIKILE MBALULA pic.twitter.com/bQdM1tusth-- Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2018

HAPPY NEW YEAR These are the songs that kept my movement across the country LIT!! South Africa is a blessed country with great talent. #RazzTop30 in no particular order pic.twitter.com/VdQdsn7fsV-- Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2018

MOOD pic.twitter.com/IBnGdgfF3q-- Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 31, 2018

GOOD leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille kept her wishes light, but with just a touch of politics.

I want to wish all South Africans a very happy new year ! May we all unite in our diversity and build a GOOD country. Aunty Pat .-- Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 31, 2018

