Malawi: Chakwera Promises to Resign As Malawi Leader If He Fails to Deliver

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has promised to step down within two years if elected head of state if he fails to deliver on his promises.

Chakwera has since wished Malawians a blessed a New Year and said 2019 is an important year as major decisions will be made on the direction of the country.

Said the MCP president: "Malawians will take up the responsibility to make the right decision, to put right leaders in right places. As a party, we are geared to winning the elections and we ask them to make their right decision in 2019."

He said MCP has faced some challenges in preparing for the 2019 elections.

Said Chakwera: "We had a lot of challenges. We started the year with issues of the court but by God's grace, we were able to overcome such challenges and consolidate our position as a party that is ready to build a new Malawi."

On May 21 2019, Malawians will go to the polls to elect a president, MPs and councillors to govern the country for the next five years.